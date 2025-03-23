AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Higher Education Rankings 2025: FJMU achieves top medical university rank

Safdar Rasheed Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) has once again made its mark on the global stage, securing the 58th position worldwide out of 422 universities in the HE Higher Education Rankings 2025.

Among 28 universities from Pakistan, FJMU is proud to be ranked 5th nationally. Most notably, FJMU has secured the No. 1 spot among all medical institutions in Pakistan, a testament to its dedication to excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare innovation.

This achievement would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal, the relentless efforts of Director QEC Prof. Bilquis Shabbir and her dedicated team, including Bilal Baig, Deputy Director QEC, along with the entire faculty and staff. Their hard work and commitment continue to drive FJMU towards greater heights.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this success, ensuring that FJMU remains a leading force in medical education and research.

Separately, the Punjab Food Authority continues strict monitoring of sehri food outlets to ensure hygiene and food safety. On the directives of DG Food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon, food safety teams conducted inspections at sehri points on MM Alam Road, Raiwind Road, Temple Road, Gawalmandi, and Lakshmi.

The teams inspected 47 sehri points, imposed fines of Rs. 786,000 and discarded 40 kg of expired meat, rotten vegetables and substandard frying oil.

Serious violations included the use of used frying oil, unhygienic storage conditions, pest infestations and missing employee medical records. Several outlets had dirty freezers, rusted utensils and unclean washing areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FJMU Fatima Jinnah Medical University Higher Education Rankings 2025

Comments

200 characters

Higher Education Rankings 2025: FJMU achieves top medical university rank

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories