Higher Education Rankings 2025: FJMU achieves top medical university rank

LAHORE: Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) has once again made its mark on the global stage, securing the 58th position worldwide out of 422 universities in the HE Higher Education Rankings 2025.

Among 28 universities from Pakistan, FJMU is proud to be ranked 5th nationally. Most notably, FJMU has secured the No. 1 spot among all medical institutions in Pakistan, a testament to its dedication to excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare innovation.

This achievement would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal, the relentless efforts of Director QEC Prof. Bilquis Shabbir and her dedicated team, including Bilal Baig, Deputy Director QEC, along with the entire faculty and staff. Their hard work and commitment continue to drive FJMU towards greater heights.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this success, ensuring that FJMU remains a leading force in medical education and research.

Separately, the Punjab Food Authority continues strict monitoring of sehri food outlets to ensure hygiene and food safety. On the directives of DG Food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon, food safety teams conducted inspections at sehri points on MM Alam Road, Raiwind Road, Temple Road, Gawalmandi, and Lakshmi.

The teams inspected 47 sehri points, imposed fines of Rs. 786,000 and discarded 40 kg of expired meat, rotten vegetables and substandard frying oil.

Serious violations included the use of used frying oil, unhygienic storage conditions, pest infestations and missing employee medical records. Several outlets had dirty freezers, rusted utensils and unclean washing areas.

