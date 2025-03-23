Punjab CM IT training & digital skills programme to train 27,000 rural women

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, doors of digitalization and information technology have been opened for the rural women, as 27,000 rural women will be trained under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s first comprehensive programme for imparting IT training and digital skills.

She said, “Rural women will get scholarships during online training, while desktop computers and free Wi-Fi devices on the completion of their online training.” She added, “Punjab Skills Development Department will provide 6 months of online training to rural women, they can apply from home on the website (psdf.org.pk).” She highlighted, “IT, web development, coding, digital marketing, e-commerce, social media management, graphic design & multimedia, freelancing, remote work, data entry, office automation and cyber security skills will be taught, the department will also provide a certificate and job links on completion of the training.”

Chief Minister said, “After completing online digital and IT training, rural women can also start freelancing, tech firm or online business from home.” She added, “Online training of rural women will eliminate barriers of distance, women will be able to earn a respectable and dignified job without leaving home.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Women will be economically empowered through IT and digital technology, 27000 women will be able to become the founders of digital revolution in Punjab.”

She added, “Digital training of rural women will achieve goals like education, gender equality, decent employment, reduction in economic inequality. They will be able to compete in the international IT market even while sitting in villages, technology education will not just be a skill but a means to write their own bright future.”