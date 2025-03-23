AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Punjab CM IT training & digital skills programme to train 27,000 rural women

Press Release Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, doors of digitalization and information technology have been opened for the rural women, as 27,000 rural women will be trained under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s first comprehensive programme for imparting IT training and digital skills.

She said, “Rural women will get scholarships during online training, while desktop computers and free Wi-Fi devices on the completion of their online training.” She added, “Punjab Skills Development Department will provide 6 months of online training to rural women, they can apply from home on the website (psdf.org.pk).” She highlighted, “IT, web development, coding, digital marketing, e-commerce, social media management, graphic design & multimedia, freelancing, remote work, data entry, office automation and cyber security skills will be taught, the department will also provide a certificate and job links on completion of the training.”

Chief Minister said, “After completing online digital and IT training, rural women can also start freelancing, tech firm or online business from home.” She added, “Online training of rural women will eliminate barriers of distance, women will be able to earn a respectable and dignified job without leaving home.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Women will be economically empowered through IT and digital technology, 27000 women will be able to become the founders of digital revolution in Punjab.”

She added, “Digital training of rural women will achieve goals like education, gender equality, decent employment, reduction in economic inequality. They will be able to compete in the international IT market even while sitting in villages, technology education will not just be a skill but a means to write their own bright future.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif IT training Punjab Skills Development Department

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM IT training & digital skills programme to train 27,000 rural women

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories