AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

PPP HR Cell demands release of journalist

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Human Rights Cell condemned the arrest of Farhan Mallick of Raftar Media in Karachi, demanded his release and transparent investigations into the matter.

In a statement on Saturday, president human rights cell of the PPP former senator Farhatullah Babar said that state agencies arrest innocent citizens on whimsical, vague, and unsubstantiated allegations of “anti state” propaganda.

Once arrested the accused is then rigorously punished through abuse of judicial process involving harassment, intimidation and mental torture in custody and delaying court proceedings before eventually proven innocent and released.

This unfortunately has been almost a standard operating procedure with the FIA to stifle dissent and freedom of expression during the past decade since PECA was promulgated in 2016, he said.

“The reason for this deeply worrying practice is that the investigation agency (FIA) does not submit 6-monthly reports to the parliament for scrutiny and discussion as mandated under the PECA law.”

Farhatullah Babar urged the parliament to ensure that the FIA complies with section 53 of the Act and regularly submit reports to the parliament. He said there is ruling of the chairman Senate on the type of information to be given in these reports, procedure for laying it, and the discussions in the parliament on it.

Demanding the immediate release of Mallick, he called for respecting the citizens’ right to freedom of expression and the right to information guaranteed in the constitution as well as international covenants signed by the state. The executive must not be allowed to whimsically interpret terms like ‘national security’ and ‘anti state’ etc to punish dissent with those obsessed with secrecy to escape public scrutiny and accountability, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP FIA Farhatullah Babar Peca law Farhan Mallick

Comments

200 characters

PPP HR Cell demands release of journalist

Tax on banks’ income: PM’s economic reforms boost exchequer by Rs34.5bn

‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiative to combat water challenges: PM

Textile exports: MoC shares work plan with Jam

Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

Customs values on import of various pins from China revised

Criminal prosecution law amendment bill approved

NHA raises toll taxes for second time

Big operation launched against armed groups in Kurram

Pakistan Day message: PM for forging unity to attain uplift

Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

Read more stories