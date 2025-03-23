Murad voices opposition to new canal projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on World Water Day Saturday raised alarm over the declining flow of the Indus River, cautioning that the worsening water crisis threatens agriculture, livelihoods, and the future of the province.

He underlined the impact of reduced water availability on farmers and fishermen, stressing that their survival depends on the Indus River. He said the situation has put millions of jobs at risk.

Pointing to climate change and uneven water distribution as the root causes, the Chief Minister linked the crisis to wider environmental and economic consequences. He described the receding waters of the Indus as a warning sign for life and agriculture.

Expressing concern over ongoing and planned canal projects on the Indus, he urged the federal government to ensure equitable water allocation across all provinces. He questioned the logic of constructing new canals while Sindh’s fertile lands remain water-deprived.

He stated that such initiatives could intensify the crisis and lead to famine-like conditions in the region. He reiterated Sindh’s position of not compromising on its water rights.

Shifting focus to the Indus Delta, Shah pointed out that the river’s waters have not reached the delta in years. As a result, large areas of land have submerged into the sea.

He announced that the provincial government had put in place a strategy to address the crisis and called for collective responsibility to conserve water.

In his concluding remarks, he urged the public to avoid waste and safeguard each drop, reaffirming his party’s longstanding commitment to protecting Sindh’s water resources.