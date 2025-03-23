AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Experts for promoting agro forestry, tree plantation

Press Release Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

FAISALABAD: Amid the situation when Pakistan is ranked as the most vulnerable country to climate changes in South Asia according to Climate Risk Index 2025, and water scarcity issue has also taken a nasty turn, it is crucial to promote agro forestry, planting of tree on farmlands, and increase the green cover to save the coming generation from devastation.

It was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali while addressing the seminar titled “Forests and Food” organized by Department of Forestry and Range Management, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He said that agro forestry and green initiatives will not only address the issue of declining soil health by adding micronutrient but also control the air humidity and improve microclimate.

He emphasized the importance of tree plantation in addressing water scarcity, highlighting Pakistan’s rich diversity of trees and plants. He said that agro-forestry combines agriculture and forestry technologies to create more integrated, diverse, productive, profitable, healthy and sustainable land-use systems that can help making our agriculture system more resilient to climate change. He said that deforestation is not only provoking floods and draught situation but also intensify the climate changes impacts.

He praised initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative and Pakistan’s Green Pakistan Initiative, calling them crucial steps toward environmental sustainability.

Encouraging university students to take an active role, he proposed to increase the range of plantation campaign in the every corner of the country, reinforcing the role of youth in shaping a greener future.

Chairman Forestry Dr Irfan Ahmad said when the world is grappling with changing climate; everyone has to take part in the green drive. He added the university is taking all possible measures to save the nature with plantation and awareness.

He added that with the passage of time, some species of trees are facing severe challenges that need attention of the experts. He said the university has kicked off a massive campaign in the main campus and all its sub-campuses in which thousands of saplings are being planted.

Dr Abdul Rasool Awan from NIAB said that currently Pakistan has only 4.8 percent forests net whereas according to the world standards it should be at least 25 percent.

Dr Muhammad Asif emphasized the crucial role forests play in global food security and sustainability. He said that with tree Plantation drive, we will make a lasting impact on our environment and secure a greener, healthier future

Dr Fahad Rasheed said that the planting is crucial for environmental restoration, climate change mitigation, and biodiversity conservation, offering various benefits like carbon sequestration, soil erosion prevention, and air quality improvement.

Dr Haroon Rasheed and other notables also spoke at the event. They discussed how forests contribute to biodiversity, climate change and livelihoods of millions.

