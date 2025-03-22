AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Naqvi praises KP Police for foiling Lakki Marwat attack

BR Web Desk Published 22 Mar, 2025 10:22pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday praised the bravery and swift action of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat, according to Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he remarked that the courageous personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police confronted the Khawarij terrorists and repelled the attack.

The Minister of Interior also paid tribute to Constable Imran Wains and Constable Rana Shafiq, who were martyred in a shooting incident in Sargodha.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

He commended their bravery and dedication while in the line of duty.

According to police, the militant group TTP martyred at least five police officers and injured six others in multiple attacks across the country’s northwest on Friday.

A police official told AFP, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that there were at least five separate attacks throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

