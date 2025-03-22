AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
President Zardari strongly condemns Kalat shooting, calls for action against terrorists

BR Web Desk Published March 22, 2025 Updated March 22, 2025 10:14pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic shooting incident in the Mangchar area of Kalat, Balochistan, where innocent labourers were targeted by terrorists.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives, describing the attack as “extremely brutal and condemnable.”

Zardari says war against terrorism has to be won at all costs

In a statement issued by the President’s Press Wing, President Zardari emphasized that “targeting innocent laborers and civilians is an act of sheer cruelty and utterly reprehensible.”

He called for immediate and effective action against the terrorist elements responsible for the heinous crime.

The President also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, praying for the departed souls and urging patience and strength for the bereaved families.

“I pray for the forgiveness of the martyrs and for their families to find solace and patience during this difficult time,” he said.

President Zardari stressed the need for heightened security measures to protect vulnerable communities, particularly laborers and ordinary citizens, from such acts of terror.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

