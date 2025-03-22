AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Fatah urges Hamas to cede power to safeguard ‘Palestinians’ existence’

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2025 07:28pm

GAZA CITY: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement called on its rivals Hamas on Saturday to relinquish power in order to safeguard the “existence” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas must show compassion for Gaza, its children, women and men,” Fatah spokesman Monther al-Hayek said in a message sent to AFP from Gaza.

He called on Hamas to “step aside from governing and fully recognise that the battle ahead will lead to the end of Palestinians’ existence” if it remains in power in Gaza.

Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007 from the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority, and subsequent attempts at reconciliation have failed.

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 130 Palestinians in the past 48 hours, health ministry says

The territory has been devastated by an Israeli offensive in retaliation for the assault by Hamas and other Palestinian on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Following disagreement over the next steps in a January 19 ceasefire in the Gaza war, Israeli resumed air strikes on Tuesday, followed by ground operations the day after.

On Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas frees the remaining Israeli hostages seized in the October 7 attack.

Of the 251 hostages taken that day, 58 are still being held, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Nearly 50,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the war, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

