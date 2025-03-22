AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it ‘chose’ war

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2025 05:35pm
File Photo: AFP
File Photo: AFP

GAZA CITY: Hamas on Saturday accused the United States of distorting the truth by saying the Palestinian group had chosen war with Israel by refusing to release hostages.

“The claim that ‘Hamas chose war instead of releasing the hostages’ is a distortion of the facts,” Hamas said in a statement in response to the accusation from US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes on Tuesday.

He had said: “Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war.”

The Palestinian group added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “rejected these initiatives and deliberately sabotaged them to serve his political interests,” referring to criticism he has faced in Israel, including from families of hostages held in Gaza.

Israel resumed air strikes on Gaza on Tuesday before sending troops back into areas evacuated during the pause in fighting.

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 130 Palestinians in the past 48 hours, health ministry says

It came after weeks of disagreement with Hamas over extending the ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

Israel says its military campaign is necessary to pressure Hamas into releasing more hostages and secure the freedom of about 60 captives, dead or alive.

Many hostage families have instead called for a renewed ceasefire, noting most captives who returned alive did so during truce periods.

In its statement, Hamas accused the United States of equating “the aggressor with the victim”.

“The US statements reveal once again its full complicity in the aggression against our people, as well as its collusion with the occupation in committing genocide, starvation and siege against more than two million Palestinians in Gaza,” it said.

Israel Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli Palestinian conflict Hamas attack Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Israeli hostages Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Gaza peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it ‘chose’ war

Pakistan’s apparel exports hit $6.2bn as commerce ministry charts growth plan

SF Cargo commences operations at Islamabad International Airport

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after key visit to Saudi Arabia

Trump envoy says US trying to win Iran’s trust

Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Sugar hike issue: Senate body summons CCP, PSMA officials

Gas to CCPP: PPL seeks PD’s advice

Gold price per tola falls Rs800 in Pakistan

Ukraine destroys 100 of 179 Russian drones in overnight attack

Aurangzeb says no major hurdle to SLA

Read more stories