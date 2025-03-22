AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank

BR Web Desk Published 22 Mar, 2025 04:41pm

Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to act decisively against Israeli aggression in Gaza and West Bank, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

Delivering a statement at the Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram strongly condemned Israel’s latest escalation, including its renewed bombardment of Gaza and its systematic blockade of humanitarian assistance.

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 130 Palestinians in the past 48 hours, health ministry says

Referring to the expansion of Israel’s large-scale military operations Munir Akram said that daily military raids, settler violence and illegal land annexations are part of a systematic effort to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

Munir Akram said a credible political process must lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

