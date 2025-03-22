US Senator Daines meets China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng

BEIJING: U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, met with China’s economy tsar, Vice Premier He Lifeng, in Beijing on Saturday, according to a pool report.

Daines will meet with Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, He told reporters as he greeted the Montana Republican at the Great Hall of the People.

Daines’ visit marks the first in-person meeting with top Chinese officials in Beijing by a U.S. politician since Trump returned to the White House and immediately ratcheted up trade tensions with the world’s second-largest economy.

In February and again in March, Trump imposed tariffs on all Chinese goods, accusing Beijing of not doing enough to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States. In early April, Trump is expected to unleash a round of tariffs on all countries that tax U.S. imports, potentially including China.