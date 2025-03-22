AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump envoy says US trying to win Iran’s trust

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2025 10:51am
White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (3rd L) briefly speaks to reporters. Photo: AFP
White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (3rd L) briefly speaks to reporters. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said the US president was trying to head off armed conflict with Iran by building trust with Tehran in remarks broadcast Friday.

In an interview with online news anchor Tucker Carlson published on X, Witkoff said Trump’s recent letter to the Iran’s government had not been intended as a threat.

The United States and Iran are longtime foes and relations are at a new low after new Israeli strikes against targets in Gaza and threats to shipping from Yemen’s Houthi.

On March 7, Trump said he had written to Iran’s supreme leader the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging a resumption of negotiations about the Iranian nuclear programme.

He also warned of potential military action and Khamenei, in a televised speech on Friday said: “The Americans should know threats will get them nowhere when confronting Iran.”

But Witkoff, defending Trump’s outreach, told Carlson that Trump has the military upper hand and it would be more natural for the Iranians to push for a diplomatic solution.

“Instead, it’s him doing that,” he said of the letter.

“It roughly said: ‘I’m a president of peace. That’s what I want. There’s no reason for us to do this militarily. We should talk,’” Witkoff said.

“We should create a verification program so that nobody worries about weaponization of your nuclear material… because the alternative is not a very good alternative.”

Witkoff said that US discussions with Iran continue through “back channels, through multiple countries and multiple conduits.”

Trump, he said, is “open to an opportunity to clean it all up with Iran, where they come back to the world and be a great nation once again… He wants to build trust with them.”

Donald Trump Iran Middle East MENA Houthis Steve Witkoff Yemeni Houthi

Comments

200 characters

Trump envoy says US trying to win Iran’s trust

Sugar hike issue: Senate body summons CCP, PSMA officials

Gas to CCPP: PPL seeks PD’s advice

Matiari-Moro-RYK Transmission Line project: Minister, WB official discuss initial feasibility

Dhabeji SEZ: NTDC facing local resistance over equipment installation

Parwaaz Green Action Bond launched

Grant to pay off ad dues of media houses: ECC clears Rs2bn TSG for information ministry

Big hike in salaries of ministers, others approved

Council holds maiden meeting: Regulatory clarity termed key to unlocking crypto growth

Starlink’s temporary registration approved

‘Reconstitution of Tribunal’ Islamabad Judiciary Service Tribunal declares MoLJ’s order illegal

Read more stories