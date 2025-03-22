Profit-taking pares gains

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed lower on the last trading day of the week due to profit-taking.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index decreased by 327.60 points or 0.28 percent to close at 118,442.18 points on Friday compared to 118,769.77 points on Thursday. The daily volumes at the ready counter also declined to 369 million shares down from 668 million shares in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter fell to Rs 23.27 billion, compared to Rs 38.52 billion in the last session.

BRIndex100 opened at 12,633.82 points and closed at 12,590.17 points which was 43.65 points or -0.35 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 324.617 million shares. BRIndex30 declined by 273.87 points or 0.69 percent to settle at 39,135.21 points with a total volume of 221.950 million shares.

The market capitalization dropped by Rs 31 billion to reach Rs 14.399 trillion. Out of 435 active scrips, 193 closed in positive and 190 in negative while the value of 52 stocks remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said that stocks closed under pressure after Govt raises profit rates on NSS in line with MPC decision to keep status quo on key policy rates. Weak rupee, economic uncertainty amid LSM contracting by 1.8pc for 7MFY25, and concerns for pending IMF approvals of relief on industrial power tariff played a catalyst role in bearish close, he added.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 49 million shares and closed at Rs 7.98 followed by Pak Refinery that closed at Rs 38.14 with 27.36 million shares. Fauji Foods Ltd ranked third with share trading of 26.3 million shares and it closed at Rs 16.61.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 165.56 and Rs 61.94 respectively to close at Rs 23,565.55 and Rs 9,100.00, while Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited and Lucky Cement Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 26.40 and Rs 21.70 respectively to close at Rs 545.30 and Rs 1,527.79.

Analysts said that range bound activity was observed today as index traded between its intraday high of 636 points and intraday low of 435 points to close at 118,442 level.

Top positive contribution to the index came from SYS, NML, ILP, MTL and SNGP, as they cumulatively contributed 222 points to the index, on the other hand FFC, HUBC, LUCK, MARI and UBL lost value to weigh down on the index by 344 points

Traded value wise MARI (Rs.2.57bn), PSO (Rs.2.01bn), SNGP (Rs.936mn), OGDC (Rs.726mn) and ATRL (Rs.631mn) dominated the trading activity

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,778.56, gaining 27.17 points or 0.12 percent, with a total turnover of 4.561 million shares. BR Cement Index closed at 13,494.28, declining 123.65 points or 0.91 percent, with a total turnover of 15.275 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,729.84, dropping 182.75 points (or 0.59 percent, with a total turnover of 27.804 million shares. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 20,149.33, losing 211.63 points or 1.04 percent, with a total turnover of 14.862 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 12,529.61, rising 42.82 points or 0.34 percent, with a total turnover of 43.975 million shares. BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 5,321.75, gaining 46.16 points or 0.87 percent, with a total turnover of 24.231 million shares.

