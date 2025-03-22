Five mapolice personnel rtyred in KP attacks

PESHAWAR: The Pakistani Taliban martyred at least five police officers and wounded six others in multiple attacks in the country’s northwest, police said Friday.

There were at least five separate attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The killings were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — which in mid-March announced a “spring campaign” against the security forces.

Qasim Ali, police chief in Peshawar, said “there has been a noticeable rise in attacks on the police” recently.

Such incidents are a daily occurrence in the region, where the military regularly says it kills “terrorists”.

Ali reported attacks against police in nine district over just two days since TTP announced its offensive, saying the force has responded with more counterterrorism operations.