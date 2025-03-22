AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-22

Five mapolice personnel rtyred in KP attacks

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

PESHAWAR: The Pakistani Taliban martyred at least five police officers and wounded six others in multiple attacks in the country’s northwest, police said Friday.

There were at least five separate attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The killings were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban — known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — which in mid-March announced a “spring campaign” against the security forces.

Qasim Ali, police chief in Peshawar, said “there has been a noticeable rise in attacks on the police” recently.

Such incidents are a daily occurrence in the region, where the military regularly says it kills “terrorists”.

Ali reported attacks against police in nine district over just two days since TTP announced its offensive, saying the force has responded with more counterterrorism operations.

TTP KP attacks mapolice personnel rtyred

Comments

200 characters

Five mapolice personnel rtyred in KP attacks

Sugar hike issue: Senate body summons CCP, PSMA officials

Gas to CCPP: PPL seeks PD’s advice

Matiari-Moro-RYK Transmission Line project: Minister, WB official discuss initial feasibility

Dhabeji SEZ: NTDC facing local resistance over equipment installation

Parwaaz Green Action Bond launched

Grant to pay off ad dues of media houses: ECC clears Rs2bn TSG for information ministry

Big hike in salaries of ministers, others approved

Council holds maiden meeting: Regulatory clarity termed key to unlocking crypto growth

Starlink’s temporary registration approved

‘Reconstitution of Tribunal’ Islamabad Judiciary Service Tribunal declares MoLJ’s order illegal

Read more stories