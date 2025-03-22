NA informed ‘Railways posts staggering 84.71pc increase in revenues’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that Pakistan Railways revenue jumped from Rs47.59 billion in 2019–20 to Rs88.73 billion in 2023–24 – a staggering 84.71 percent increase – through strategic outsourcing initiatives and significant improvements in service quality.

In a written reply to a question, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan Railways has successfully outsourced the commercial management of several trains to private companies, greatly boosting revenue generation.

Responding to questions, the State Minister for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani said the Railways is undertaking multiple initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, punctuality, profitability, and service quality. He highlighted the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the improved performance of Pakistan Railways, adding “outsourcing catering services, the renovation of dining cars, and value-added services have led to a noticeable improvement in passenger satisfaction.”

He said the introduction of RABTA – a digital platform for integrated services – and the addition of pay-to-use washrooms as measures that have enhanced customer convenience.

Catering services and renovations were carried out on key trains, including Hazara Express (11UP/12DN), Khyber Mail (1UP/2DN), Zakaria Express (25UP/26DN), Tezgam Express (7UP/8DN).

He said that seven more trains, which include Karachi Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Farid Express, Sukkur Express, Mohenjo Daro Passenger, and Rawalpindi Passenger, would also be outsourced soon to further improve efficiency and revenue generation.

He also said Pakistan Railways’ punctuality rate has improved from 63 percent in 2019 to 82 percent in 2025.

In addition to the introduction of new locomotives and the renovation of passenger coaches, he claimed that digitalisation, automation, and e-ticketing have simplified operations and increased transparency.

Kayani acknowledged that Pakistan Railways operates on an aging 10,633 km track network, posing serious challenges to repair and maintenance. “Delays in maintenance and operational inefficiencies stem largely from this outdated infrastructure,” he said.

Among the completed public sector development projects PSDP projects, the minister listed immediate track safety works in Karachi and Sukkur Divisions, reconstruction of assets damaged during the 2010 floods, and rehabilitation of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) rail connectivity.

Ongoing PSDP projects include essential track safety works on the Rohri-Khanpur, Tando Adam-Rohri, Kiamari-Hyderabad, and Khanewal-Shorkot-Faisalabad-Qila Sheikhupura-Shandara sections, among others.

For 2025-26, the minister announced plans for track rehabilitation between Hyderabad-New Chhor, Rawalpindi-Hasanabdal, Lahore-Lalamusa-Rawalpindi, Shandara-Kala Khatai, and the procurement of track machines for mechanized maintenance.

In a written reply, the Minister for Railways said that PR has acquired 400 acres of land for a container yard at Gwadar Port.

“Pakistan Railways intends to acquire 50 acres of land in the transportation category adjacent to the Railway land for a container terminal. However, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) did not agree to provide more adjacent land in the transportation category,” he added.

The state minister said that a Chinese technical team will soon visit Pakistan to advance the project.

He also mentioned that the improvement of the rail infrastructure from Karachi to Hyderabad is part of Package One of the ML-1 up-gradation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025