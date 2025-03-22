Smoke-emitting vehicles and motorcycles: LHC asks authorities to take action

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday asked the authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles and motorcycles after the month of Ramazan.

The court was hearing petitions regarding the prevention of smog and environmental pollution.

The court directed the chief traffic officer and the transport department to seize the vehicles on violation.

The court observed that it had repeatedly stressed the need to implement a bus policy for schools.

The court asked the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to submit a traffic plan for schools.

The court also directed the LDA to fix all the spaces in front of existing schools in Gulberg.

A counsel for the LDA stated that the traffic in Gulberg school areas had been made one-way.

He said there were 82 traffic congestion points in Lahore. He pointed out that three to four thousand vehicles arrive at Gulberg schools daily.

The court said if 4,000 cars are parked in such a small area of the city, then what to imagine the level of pollution. The counsel at this said a pilot project for tree plantation had also been initiated.

Wasa’s counsel also informed the court that a summary was being sent to the Planning and Development (P&D) Department for installing 200,000 water meters in the city.

The court directed P&D to expedite the implementation of the summary.

The court adjourned the hearing of the petitions and sought an implementation report on court orders till the next hearing.

