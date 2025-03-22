AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Azma launches tree- plantation drive

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, formally launched a province-wide tree plantation campaign on Friday by planting a sapling at Alhamra.

On this occasion, she stated that the positive impact of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s eco-friendly policies is becoming evident, as Lahore’s air quality is rapidly improving.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that the Punjab government has worked tirelessly to combat smog, and people are now recognizing the importance of trees. She remarked that the increasing effects of smog have taught us that planting and protecting trees has become essential. Trees not only help reduce environmental pollution but are also considered an act of perpetual charity.

She further stated that under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government is taking extensive measures to ensure the success of the tree plantation campaign across the province, aiming to provide a cleaner and more eco-friendly environment for future generations.

The event was attended by Secretary Information Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani, Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Kazmi, DG PUCAR Tanveer Majid, DGPR Saghir Shahid, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, senior journalist Arshad Ansari, and other notable figures. On this occasion, Azma Bokhari also distributed Eid gifts among Alhamra employees.

