AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Syngenta Pakistan installs solar energy plant at factory

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: In line with its long-term vision for environmental sustainability, Syngenta Pakistan has recently installed a Solar Energy Plant at its factory, to produce over 300KW of solar energy.

To reaffirm the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices and reduce the GHG emissions, Syngenta, Pakistan has embarked on a mission to convert their manufacturing facility in Karachi and their warehouses across the country, including Lahore, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan onto solar energy.

This initiative will bring down the operational cost by providing a renewable source of green-energy, says a company announcement here on Friday. The Country General Manager of the company- Zeeshan Baig addressed the stakeholders at the inaugural ceremony of the new solar energy system at Karachi, and stated that: “This is an important milestone for Syngenta, Pakistan to be converting its manufacturing facility onto Solar Energy. As a responsible corporate entity Syngenta Pakistan is committed to playing its part in ensuring sustainable growth, as it is fully aligned with Syngenta Group’s global sustainability vision.”

The global objective of Syngenta is to help feed a growing population, by bringing plant potential to life, while it also aims to reduce the intensity of its carbon footprint by 68 percent, based on value-added by 2030, compared to the 2016 baseline.

Syngenta Pakistan solar energy plant

