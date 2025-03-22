Syngenta Pakistan installs solar energy plant at factory

LAHORE: In line with its long-term vision for environmental sustainability, Syngenta Pakistan has recently installed a Solar Energy Plant at its factory, to produce over 300KW of solar energy.

To reaffirm the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices and reduce the GHG emissions, Syngenta, Pakistan has embarked on a mission to convert their manufacturing facility in Karachi and their warehouses across the country, including Lahore, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan onto solar energy.

This initiative will bring down the operational cost by providing a renewable source of green-energy, says a company announcement here on Friday. The Country General Manager of the company- Zeeshan Baig addressed the stakeholders at the inaugural ceremony of the new solar energy system at Karachi, and stated that: “This is an important milestone for Syngenta, Pakistan to be converting its manufacturing facility onto Solar Energy. As a responsible corporate entity Syngenta Pakistan is committed to playing its part in ensuring sustainable growth, as it is fully aligned with Syngenta Group’s global sustainability vision.”

The global objective of Syngenta is to help feed a growing population, by bringing plant potential to life, while it also aims to reduce the intensity of its carbon footprint by 68 percent, based on value-added by 2030, compared to the 2016 baseline.