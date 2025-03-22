AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Print 2025-03-22

Canton Fair 2025: PCJCCI says will facilitate participants

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is pleased to announce its commitment to facilitating the participation of its members in the upcoming Canton Fair 2025, one of the world’s largest and most influential trade exhibitions which is scheduled to take place from April 15 to May 5, 2025, in Guangzhou, China.

The event provides a significant platform for businesses to explore global trade opportunities stated by Zafar Iqbal Vice President PCJCCI and Administrative Incharge Canton Fair, during a meeting with executive members held at PCJCCI Secretariat yesterday.

Zafar Iqbal Vice President PCJCCI and Administrative Incharge Canton Fair said that we recognize the importance of international trade exhibitions in fostering business growth and global networking. To support its members, PCJCCI will provide the necessary Canton Fair invitation letter, which is a mandatory requirement for entry. This initiative is part of the chamber’s broader efforts to strengthen bilateral trade ties and empower Pakistani businesses to access new markets and build strategic partnerships.

Amir Ali, Executive Committee Member PCJCCI said that PCJCCI is dedicated to creating avenues that enable our members to engage with the international business community. The Canton Fair is a prestigious event that offers unmatched exposure to global suppliers and buyers. By facilitating access through the provision of invitation letters, we aim to ensure our members can fully capitalize on this opportunity.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI highlighted that this fair provides a diverse range of product categories, opportunities for business expansion, and networking prospects with industry leaders from around the world. PCJCCI encourages its members to take advantage of this initiative and reach out for assistance in securing their participation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCJCCI Zafar Iqbal Canton Fair 2025

