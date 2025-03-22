AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-03-22

Digital & IT training programme for rural women launched

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched Digital and IT training programme for women in rural areas of the province.

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first comprehensive IT training and digital skills programme tailored for rural women, disclosed an official. This programme aims to provide digital and IT training to 27,000 women in villages across the province. Scholarships will also be offered to rural women during their online training. Women in rural areas can apply for the Digital and IT Training Programme from home through the Punjab Skills Development Department website (psdf.org.pk).

As per the details, upon completion of the online training, every woman will receive a desktop computer and a free Wi-Fi device. The Punjab Skills Development Department will provide six months of online training that covers complete IT skills, web development, coding, digital marketing, e-commerce, social media management, graphic design, and multimedia courses.

Moreover, participants will learn essential skills such as freelancing, remote work, data entry, office automation and cybersecurity. After completing the training, the Punjab Skills Development Department will also provide certificates and job placement assistance. This training will empower rural women to pursue freelancing from home and start their tech firms or online businesses. Furthermore, rural women will have the opportunity to convert their village homes into micro-enterprises.

Commenting on the programme, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasised that technology education for women is more than just a skill; it is a means to create a brighter future. “Rural women will be able to secure respectable and dignified jobs without having to leave their homes. Moreover, women from Punjab will be equipped to compete in the international IT market while residing in their villages,” she added.

She highlighted that digital training will provide women with opportunities for education and economic growth, promote gender equality, foster the development of micro-enterprises in rural areas, and eliminate barriers of distance, paving the way for women’s self-reliance. This initiative by the Punjab government will enable rural women to acquire modern skills, actively contribute to the economy, and achieve financial independence, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Rural women Digital & IT training programme Punjab Skills Development Department

Comments

200 characters

Digital & IT training programme for rural women launched

Sugar hike issue: Senate body summons CCP, PSMA officials

Gas to CCPP: PPL seeks PD’s advice

Matiari-Moro-RYK Transmission Line project: Minister, WB official discuss initial feasibility

Dhabeji SEZ: NTDC facing local resistance over equipment installation

Parwaaz Green Action Bond launched

Grant to pay off ad dues of media houses: ECC clears Rs2bn TSG for information ministry

Big hike in salaries of ministers, others approved

Council holds maiden meeting: Regulatory clarity termed key to unlocking crypto growth

Starlink’s temporary registration approved

‘Reconstitution of Tribunal’ Islamabad Judiciary Service Tribunal declares MoLJ’s order illegal

Read more stories