Digital & IT training programme for rural women launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched Digital and IT training programme for women in rural areas of the province.

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first comprehensive IT training and digital skills programme tailored for rural women, disclosed an official. This programme aims to provide digital and IT training to 27,000 women in villages across the province. Scholarships will also be offered to rural women during their online training. Women in rural areas can apply for the Digital and IT Training Programme from home through the Punjab Skills Development Department website (psdf.org.pk).

As per the details, upon completion of the online training, every woman will receive a desktop computer and a free Wi-Fi device. The Punjab Skills Development Department will provide six months of online training that covers complete IT skills, web development, coding, digital marketing, e-commerce, social media management, graphic design, and multimedia courses.

Moreover, participants will learn essential skills such as freelancing, remote work, data entry, office automation and cybersecurity. After completing the training, the Punjab Skills Development Department will also provide certificates and job placement assistance. This training will empower rural women to pursue freelancing from home and start their tech firms or online businesses. Furthermore, rural women will have the opportunity to convert their village homes into micro-enterprises.

Commenting on the programme, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasised that technology education for women is more than just a skill; it is a means to create a brighter future. “Rural women will be able to secure respectable and dignified jobs without having to leave their homes. Moreover, women from Punjab will be equipped to compete in the international IT market while residing in their villages,” she added.

She highlighted that digital training will provide women with opportunities for education and economic growth, promote gender equality, foster the development of micro-enterprises in rural areas, and eliminate barriers of distance, paving the way for women’s self-reliance. This initiative by the Punjab government will enable rural women to acquire modern skills, actively contribute to the economy, and achieve financial independence, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025