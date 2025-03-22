AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
2025-03-22

Net metering policy: Industry leaders slam unilateral changes

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), along with key industry leaders, have strongly criticized the government’s unilateral changes to the net metering policy, warning that the move will harm both the industry and the public.

Speaking at a press conference held at the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore, FPCCI Vice President Zaki Aijaz, Pakistan Solar Association Chairman Waqas Musa, and central leader Adil Mahmood stated that the changes to the net metering policy are unacceptable and equate to the destruction of the solar energy policy. They emphasized that implementing such changes without consulting stakeholders will lead to significant losses for both the industry and the general public, and will negatively impact investment.

The leaders highlighted that the proposed changes would reduce the compensation rate for solar net metering consumers from 27 rupees per kilowatt-hour to just 10 rupees per kilowatt-hour. In reality, the effective reduction is from approximately 45 rupees per kilowatt-hour to 10 rupees per kilowatt-hour, as the proposal also silently eliminates the unit-to-unit compensation mechanism, which previously provided compensation equivalent to imported units. This translates to an almost 80% reduction in the compensation rate for solar unit owners.

Zaki Aijaz stated that reducing the electricity purchase rate for solar panel owners from 27 rupees per unit to 10 rupees per unit is unjust and highly damaging. The leaders demanded that the government withdraw the changes to the net metering policy, arguing that such abrupt policy shifts would deter investment in the renewable energy sector.

They also criticized the government’s extensive advertising campaign as misleading, accusing it of diverting attention from the real shortcomings in the energy sector. The campaign, they claimed, overlooks the significant benefits provided by net metering consumers. The leaders urged the government to reconsider its decision and prioritize sustainable energy solutions that protect the interests of all categories of consumers, rather than benefiting only a few.

Adil Mahmood emphasized that the development of the energy sector is crucial for the country’s energy prosperity, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. He called on the government to consult with relevant stakeholders and formulate a balanced and comprehensive energy policy that promotes the renewable energy sector while safeguarding the interests of all electricity consumers.

