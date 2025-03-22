AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-22

‘International Day of Forests’ Punjab CM orders plantation of 1.5m saplings

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Punjab government is committed to eliminating environmental pollution along with providing a clean ecosystem to the coming generations. The public should plant trees, whether they expect to sit in its shade or not, the CM said in her message on the International Day of Forests.

She said, “Children should plant trees in the name of their parents and teachers. The existence of forests is a lifeline for the environment, economy and citizens. Tree plantation is indispensable to cope up with the effects of climate change. Plant trees and dispel the hazards of smog.

The CM added, “1.5 million saplings will be planted across the province on the International Day of Forests. A total of 1.5 million saplings have been targeted for planting during the spring plantation drive. Under the Chief Minister’s ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign, 4.4 million saplings will be planted. Under the ‘Green Pakistan’ program, more than 3.4 million saplings will be planted.”

She added, “More than 1.4 million saplings will be planted in agro-forests across the province. 5.5 million Saplings have been provided to the health, education and other institutions for plantation. For the first time, trees will also be planted on uninhabited government lands. Plantation will be carried out on 3,700 acres of land in Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Sargodha adjacent to the Indus River. Plantation will be done on 1,500 acres of land in Ghazi Ghat and Muzaffargarh.”

The CM said, “Saplings will be planted on 444 acres of land in Sheikhupura and on the banks of River Ravi in Lahore. Plantation will also be done in areas adjacent to the Chenab River in Gujarat. Plantation will be done on vacant lands in Gujranwala, Changa Manga, Chichawatni, Attock, Jhang and DG Khan.”

She added, “161-year-old Forest Department in Punjab is being equipped with information technology. GIS remote sensing, high-resolution mapping and drone technology have been introduced in the Forest Department. Satellite and drone technology will make it possible to identify changes in the forests in a timely manner. High-resolution and 3D mapping of the forests of Murree and Jhanga Manga has been completed.”

The CM said, “Monitoring of encroachments in the forests and forest health monitoring will be possible with the help of drone technology. Thermal sensors will be used to protect forests and wildlife. A compartment-level forest mapping is being done to earmark the boundaries of forests. A mobile app has been launched for monitoring and inspection of field staff of the Forest Department.”

She added, “Timely prevention and detection intelligence system for eradication of forest fires will be activated soon. A special helpline ‘1084’ has also been established to cope up with any emergency situation relating to forests.”

