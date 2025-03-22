SCBAP president discusses B’stan issue with Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif extended his support to the federal government’s efforts in addressing Balochistan’s challenges, said a press release of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP).

SCBAP President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta on Friday met with Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister and PML-N president at Jati Umrah, Lahore.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and President Balochistan High Court Bar Association Atta Ullah Langove were also present in the meeting.

According to the SCBAP statement, Nawaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and concern over the prevailing situation in Balochistan. He vowed to take all necessary steps and promised to play whichever role is required to restore peace in the province and promised to visit the province soon. He also agreed that the resolution of issues in the province lies solely within a democratic framework.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, included an in-depth discussion on the alarming law and order situation, particularly in the province of Balochistan.

The SCBAP president requested the PML-N president, as a senior and seasoned politician, to take the initiative in bringing together national political leaders, especially from Balochistan, to build a national consensus on resolving the province’s issues. He emphasised that tackling terrorism and restoring peace in the province requires a democratic approach as the only viable path forward.

It was resolved to continue consultations in the future for a peaceful, prosperous, and progressive Balochistan, as well as for the betterment of the entire country.

They also offered condolence prayers for those who lost their lives in the recent unfortunate incidents in Balochistan and across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025