Production order of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry: Senate body issues warning in response to implementation failure

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges has issued a stern warning regarding the failure to implement the production order of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, emphasising potential consequences for non-compliance.

The committee meeting, held at the Old PIPS Hall in Parliament Lodges with Senator Taj Haider in the chair, focused on the urgent need to honour the sanctity of the House (Senate) and its authority and uphold the rule of law.

The committee while taking up the matter of privilege motion referred by the House against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab and Inspector General Prison Punjab on non-implementation of the production orders concerning Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, issued by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on 13-01-2025 and 07–03-2025 decided to take an immediate action on the suspension of the superintendent jail and all other concerned officers, for non-implementation of orders of production of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

The committee determined that violation of Rule 78 has been committed and therefore immediate action should be taken against all concerned. It was also decided that the committee will consider further punishment under Rule 78 for violations of due process by Punjab officials.

The Privileges Committee directed that the Punjab authorities should present Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in the committee immediately if his doctors and family consent to his participation, and medical clearance is granted.

The meeting was convened to address concerns regarding the failure of Punjab authorities to present Senator Ejaz Chaudhry despite repeated orders over a period of more than one year now from the Senate.

Production orders for Senator Chaudhry were issued on three occasions, most recently on January 13, 2025 but they have not been adhered to. PTI’s Senator Chaudhry, who has been under medical care for a heart condition, was reportedly admitted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after suffering heart pain on February 20.

Senator Taj Haider stressed, “Not implementing the order of the Chairman Senate is a serious privilege breach. The Committee has the authority to take strict action against those who violate the due process, and this cannot be ignored.”

Despite medical reports stating that Senator Chaudhry has undergone stent surgeries and his health condition remains fragile, the committee is demanding transparency and compliance from the authorities involved. Punjab’s response suggests that Senator Chaudhry remains admitted in PIC, but the Committee has questioned the validity of these claims, pointing out the lack of written confirmation from the doctors about his inability to be moved.

The Home Department of Punjab has assured that there are no security concerns regarding Senator Chaudhry’s transportation, but the IG Prisons Punjab and IG Punjab Police have reiterated that they will not move Senator Chaudhry without medical clearance. They, however, assured production of PTI senator if he clears his medical requirement and shall not create any hindrance while providing complete support.

Noorul Amin Mengal, Secretary of the Home Department Punjab, stated, “We respect the Senate’s orders, but medical concerns are paramount. If Senator Chaudhry’s doctors clear him for movement, we will produce him.”

However, committee member Raja Nasir Abbas expressed frustration, “This is not just about health – it’s about respecting the rule of law. If people can travel for medical treatment, so can Senator Chaudhry.”

Senator Sadia Abbasi emphasised that the Chairman Senate’s authority had been undermined by non-compliance, stating, “The Chairman had directed that Senator EjazChaudhry should be presented. No one informed the Chairman that it wasn’t possible to move him, which is a clear violation of privileges.”

The meeting also heard strong remarks from Senator Attaur Rehman, who questioned the political motives behind Senator Chaudhry’s extended hospitalisation. He said, “We demand to know whether Ejaz Chaudhry is being deliberately kept away from the Senate proceedings for reasons unrelated to his health.”

