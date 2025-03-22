Using Israeli hostages is Hamas’s only bargaining chip

That Israel’s belligerence knows no bounds is a fact that has found its best expression from its defence minister Israel Katz’s latest threat that his country would seize more of Gaza if Hamas “refuses “ to release hostages. But he has already ordered his country’s forces to seize additional areas in Gaza, evacuate the population through permanent Israeli control of the territories.

However, it is heartening to note that France’s foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot has warned Israel against any annexation of the Gaza Strip or the occupied West Bank. “France is opposed to any form of annexation whether it concerns the West Bank or the Gaza Strip.

We have a very clear vision of the future of the region — a solution of two states living side-by-side in peace,” Barrot has been quoted as saying by media. The UK, too, has made its position clear by stating that the annexation would be illegal under the international law and hinder a two-state solution.

Be that as it may, it is increasingly clear that Hamas while demanding an end to the Israeli aggression rightly believes that using Israeli hostages is its only bargaining chip. The question is who is responsible for resumption of Gaza war.

Clearly, it is not Hamas. The world knows well that mediators were holding ceasefire talks with Hamas in the wee hours of Tuesday morning when Israel launched about 10 minutes of strikes from naval ships and dozens of warplanes after weeks of preparations for the offensive, killing at least 400 Palestinians.

Khurshid Haider,

Islamabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025