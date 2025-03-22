Police operation in Katcha area achieved big successes: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that significant successes have been achieved in a large-scale operation ongoing in Sindh’s Katcha areas.

In a statement here Friday, he said as a result of actions taken against criminal elements in these areas, several notified dacoits have been killed, while multiple dangerous gangs have been dismantled. The effective operations of the police have led to a notable decrease in the crime rate. Memon said that the Katcha areas between Guddu Barrage and Sukkur Barrage had long been safe havens for criminal elements.

Sindh Police launched a major operation in April 2024, utilising multi-purpose drone cameras, night vision binoculars, and thermal imaging scopes. As a result of this operation, highways have been secured, and the law and order situation has improved.

He stated that during operations conducted in 2024, 68 dacoits were killed, 122 were injured, and 356 were arrested. The operation also led to the elimination of five highly wanted dacoits, the arrest of 22 others and the prevention of 620 citizens from falling into ‘honey traps’.

Sharjeel further stated that in 2024, major events such as IDEAS 2024, ICC Champions Trophy, a tri-nation cricket series, the West Indies cricket team’s tour of Pakistan, the 9th multinational naval exercise AMAN-2025, the arrival of the Imam Bohra community in Karachi, the visit of the Iranian President, and the Tablighi Ijtema were held peacefully.

