AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-22

Japan’s Topix ends at 8-month high

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix index ended at an eight-month high on Friday as banks gained after stronger-than-expected inflation data, even as it pared most of its gains by the close, dragged down by worries over the impact of US tariffs.

The broader Topix rose 0.29% to close at 2,804.16, the highest close since July 23, 2024, and gained for the seventh straight session in its longest winning streak since January 2024. The index climbed as much as 0.8% earlier in the session.

The Nikkei index erased early gains to end 0.2% lower at 37,677.06. The index rose 1.89% for the week.

“Investors sold some stocks as they wanted to see if the US market had recovered or not. They will remain nervous about (US President Donald Trump’s) tariff policy next week as well,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Meanwhile, Japan’s core inflation reached 3% in February, with an index excluding fuel rising at its fastest pace in nearly a year, suggesting broadening price pressures and reinforcing market expectations for further interest rate hikes.

The data follows a warning from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda after the central bank decided to keep rates steady on Wednesday, highlighting that rising food costs and stronger-than-expected wage growth could push underlying inflation higher.

