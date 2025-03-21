AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Markets

Wheat steady-up 2 cents, corn and soybeans steady-down 2

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 07:34pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Wheat - Steady to up 2 cents a bushel

Wheat futures firm on technical buying and short covering following three sessions of declines. Gains capped by tepid U.S. export demand and a firmer U.S. dollar.

Actively traded CBOT May wheat hit overhead chart resistance at its 20-day moving averages in overnight trading.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent at $5.58-1/4 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last up 2-3/4 cents at $5.89-1/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat was up 1/2 cent at $6.05-1/4 per bushel.

Wheat down 2-6 cents, corn up 1-4, soybeans down 3-5

Corn - Steady to down 2 cents a bushel

Corn futures ease after two sessions of gains that took prices to a one-week high. Forecasts for rising global supplies and a sharp increase in U.S. plantings weighing on the market.

Actively traded May futures failed to extend Thursday’s gains in overnight trading and hit overhead technical chart resistance at its 20-day moving average.

Traders positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grain stocks and prospective plantings reports on March 31.

CBOT May corn was last down 3/4 cent at $4.68-1/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Steady to down 2 cents a bushel

Soybeans down slightly in a narrow trading range. Prices anchored by tariff concerns and slowing U.S. export demand as a bumper South American harvest floods the global market.

Traders positioning ahead of USDA’s March 31 grain stocks and prospective plantings reports. The agency is expected to report a sharp drop in U.S. soy plantings this spring.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange trimmed its Argentine soy harvest forecast by 1 million metric tons due to drought in the northeast.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 1-3/4 cents at $10.11-1/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans US soybeans wheat crop corn crops

