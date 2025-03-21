England Women’s coach Jon Lewis sacked after Ashes drubbing

LONDON: England on Friday sacked women’s cricket head coach Jon Lewis after a 16-0 Ashes humiliation in Australia earlier this year.

The former England bowler, who also oversaw a disappointing campaign at last year’s T20 World Cup, was dismissed after a wide-ranging review by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Clare Connor, managing director of England Women, thanked Lewis for his work since he was appointed in November 2022 but admitted results in the T20 World Cup and the multi-format Ashes had been poor.

“Under his leadership the team held off Australia to draw a thrilling 2023 Women’s Ashes – attracting record crowds with an entertaining brand of cricket – while the team’s consistent success in bilateral cricket included a remarkable eight consecutive ODI (one-day international) series wins, for which he should take real credit,” she said.

“While the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and Women’s Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly.”

Lewis cited “cultural” differences as a factor in the defeat by Australia, referring to the Australians’ “advantage in terms of athleticism”.

The 49-year-old, who previously worked as a coach in the England men’s set-up, expressed pride in his overall record of 52 wins in 73 games and strong box-office numbers.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to finish this incredibly challenging but enjoyable job of developing this young team, whilst winning and growing the women’s game in this country,” he said.

He added: “I am determined to continue to help drive women’s cricket forward in whatever comes next for me. I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys.”

England’s women, who have not won a trophy since the 50-over World Cup in 2017, play white-ball series against West Indies and India before a 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

Former captain Charlotte Edwards is a potential replacement for Lewis.