Pakistan

CAT dismisses appeal of Dairy Farmer Association Karachi against penalties

BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 04:07pm

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed an appeal filed by the Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) as withdrawn.

The DFAK had filed the appeal against penalties imposed last year in December by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on the representatives of three dairy associations in Karachi for collusive practices aimed at influencing the price of fresh milk—violating Section 4(1) and 4(2)(a) of the Competition Act, 2010.

During the proceedings, the tribunal was informed that the appeal was not maintainable, since no adverse order had been passed against the appellant, according to a statement released on Friday.

The counsel for the CCP clarified that DFAK was registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the penalty in question had been imposed on the association’s representative, not the association itself.

CAT accepted the CCP’s legal position and directed the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal. With the appellant’s consent, the tribunal subsequently dismissed the appeal as withdrawn.

PDA seeks reduction in hefty GST on dairy products

The penalties included Rs1 million imposed on Shakir Umer Gujjar of M/s Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA); Rs500,000 each imposed on Haji Akhtar Gujjar of M/s Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) and Haji Sikandar Nagori of M/s Karachi Dairy Farmers Association (KDFA).

As per the statement, the CCP initiated an inquiry following media reports of a sharp rise in milk prices across Karachi.

Investigations confirmed that the three associations, operating at various stages of the fresh milk supply chain, were actively involved in anti-competitive practices that led to a significant price hike affecting consumers in Karachi and surrounding areas.

