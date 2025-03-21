AIRLINK 180.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
UK antitrust watchdog fines sports broadcasters $5.2 million over freelance pay

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 01:49pm
Britain’s competition regulator fined four sports broadcast and production companies about 4 million pounds ($5.2 million) on Friday for sharing sensitive information about fees for freelance camera operators and sound technicians.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said five companies - Sky, BT, IMG, ITV and the BBC - admitted “to breaking the law” after “colluding” on pay rates for freelancers.

BT, IMG, ITV and the BBC were given a discount on penalties since they assisted the regulator in the case, while Sky was exempted because it notified the regulator before it began its investigation, the regulator said.

IMG did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters, while ITV declined to comment.

The regulator said it had found 15 instances where a pair of companies unlawfully shared sensitive information about pay with each other, including on day rates and pay rises.

“Companies should set rates independently of each other so pay is competitive - not doing so could leave workers out of pocket,” Juliette Enser, executive director for competition enforcement at the CMA, said in a statement.

Spokespersons for Sky, which is owned by Comcast, and BT said that they had taken steps to strengthen compliance with competition law rules.

India fines BBC for alleged foreign exchange violations, sources say

A BBC spokesperson said the company had co-operated with the CMA throughout its probe and highly valued the freelancers it works with.

The CMA began its investigation in 2022 into how sports broadcasters shared sensitive information about freelancers’ pay.

Various parties were under its radar, with some being added and removed through the review.

The watchdog also said it was closing a separate probe relating to non-sports TV production and broadcasting.

