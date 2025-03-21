AIRLINK 180.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
U2 to get highest honour at Britain’s Ivors songwriting awards

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 01:39pm
LONDON: Irish rockers U2 will receive the Ivors Academy Fellowship at this year’s Ivors, Britain’s annual awards for songwriters and screen composers, organisers said on Thursday.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. will follow in the footsteps of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Kate Bush to receive the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association.

Their songwriting is being recognised for its “emotional authenticity that has crafted some of the most powerful songs in the history of rock”, the Ivors Academy said, citing U2 hits “I Will Follow”, “Pride (In The Name of Love)”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “With or Without You” among others.

“U2’s early songs announced a band unafraid to tackle issues of social unrest and human rights, shaping rock’s engagement with political activism,” the Academy said in a statement.

“Their achievements as songwriters are marked by the ability to blend anthemic melodies with socially and politically charged lyrics, addressing both personal and universal issues such as love, faith, war, politics and religion.”

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 have sold more than 175 million records worldwide and picked up numerous accolades and prizes along the way, including four Ivor Novello awards.

They are the first Irish songwriters to receive the fellowship, and with their inclusion the number of Ivor Academy Fellows rises to 32. Last year, U.S. rocker Bruce Springsteen became the first international songwriter to receive the honour.

“We were a band before we could play, let alone write songs… In fact it was our inability to play other people’s songs that kicked off our own songwriting,” lead singer Bono said.

Film ‘Coco 2’ in development at Disney and Pixar studios

“Early musical heroes like The Ramones, Patti Smith, The Clash were our inspiration. There’s alchemy at play, turning base metals into gold… your shite into gold would be another way of putting it.”

Named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956. This year’s ceremony will be held on May 22 in London.

