AIRLINK 179.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.23%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.29%)
FCCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.19%)
FFL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.41%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 140.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 226.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.62%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.63%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
SEARL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
SYM 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
TRG 68.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,587 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 39,130 Decreased By -314.3 (-0.8%)
KSE100 118,369 Decreased By -400.3 (-0.34%)
KSE30 36,351 Decreased By -180.9 (-0.5%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia coach Tony Popovic sees progress in five-goal Indonesia rout

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 11:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia head to China with renewed confidence in their World Cup project after scoring a rare glut of goals and earning a ringing endorsement from coach Tony Popovic.

The Socceroos’ 5-1 demolition of Indonesia in Sydney on Thursday kept them second in Group C of Asian qualifying and well placed to take the second automatic ticket to the 2026 finals in North America after leaders Japan sealed the first.

Up until Indonesia, 26th-ranked Australia’s progress had been far from smooth in Popovic’s first six months in charge since taking over from Graham Arnold.

Profligacy in front of goal had consistently hurt them along with costly errors in defence.

For all that, the Socceroos have yet to lose a game under Popovic who is convinced they are finally turning into the dynamic outfit he wants them to be.

Fans are unlikely to get too carried away by a big win over 127th-ranked Indonesia but it was a vast improvement on the insipid 0-0 draw in Jakarta last year which preceded Arnold’s resignation.

“I aim quite high, so I’d say they’re not there where we want to be, but that’s not a negative, that’s a positive,” Popovic said of the Socceroos’ progress.

Australia expects but Popovic not underestimating Indonesia in crunch qualifier

“They’ve taken strides forward, and it’s not easy to do what they did tonight. “We all want to always get better and try and improve the game style … That will happen with more games together.

“I felt that this camp is the first time I felt in training and around the hotel that this group is now starting to build into what we’re trying to build.”

Australia beat China 3-1 at home last year in Popovic’s first match in charge and the teams meet again in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

China, who lost 1-0 away to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, are bottom of Group C but level on six points with fourth-placed Indonesia and fifth-placed Bahrain.

All five teams apart from already-qualified Japan are still very much in the hunt for a World Cup berth.

The Socceroos will want to come away from China with maximum points to keep the third-placed Saudis, a point behind them, at bay.

Anything less would put pressure on Australia before their last two matches in the June window as they seek to avoid having to qualify via the treacherous playoffs route.

Tony Popovic

Comments

200 characters

Australia coach Tony Popovic sees progress in five-goal Indonesia rout

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories