AIRLINK 179.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.21%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.35%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.06%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.11%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
PPL 190.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.3%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
SEARL 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,603 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 39,240 Decreased By -203.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 118,362 Decreased By -408.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 36,338 Decreased By -194.2 (-0.53%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian, New Zealand dollars set to end week on gloomy note

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 09:49am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars are set to end the week on a downbeat note on Friday, as risk aversion swept across markets amid trade war uncertainties, though the kiwi managed to gain some ground against the Aussie.

The Aussie was struggling at $0.6302, after falling nearly 1% overnight to a low of $0.6300.

It’s on track to end the week 0.3% lower, with resistance around $0.6390 and $0.6408.

The kiwi dollar was at $0.5759, having dropped 1% overnight to as low as $0.5723.

Although it remains well below the 2025 high of $0.5830, it is set to finish the week with a small gain of 0.2%.

Overnight, a bout of risk aversion gripped markets after the US Federal Reserve indicated there was no rush to cut interest rates.

The dollar rebounded from five-month lows, supported by concerns over the trade war and its potential negative impact on the economy.

The Aussie weakened 0.6% against the kiwi this week, dropping to NZ$1.0932, just above the lowest level since early December, following a surprisingly weak jobs report.

After strong New Zealand GDP data on Thursday, Andrew Ticehurst, a senior economist at Nomura, raised his terminal rate forecast to 3.25% from 3.0%.

Australia, NZ dollars pause before data deluge

“With these developments, we are not inclined to fight the move lower in AUD/NZD, particularly given high NZ dairy prices, lower oil prices and what appears to be a large short investor positioning base in NZD.”

Australia’s government will unveil the federal budget on Tuesday, focusing on increased cost-of-living spending ahead of an election in May.

The budget is expected to show a return to a deficit after two rare surpluses.

Monthly inflation numbers for February are also due on Wednesday where forecasts are for an annual rise of 2.5%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australian, New Zealand dollars set to end week on gloomy note

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories