AIRLINK 179.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.21%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.35%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.06%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.11%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
PPL 190.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.3%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
SEARL 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,603 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 39,240 Decreased By -203.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 118,362 Decreased By -408.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 36,338 Decreased By -194.2 (-0.53%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US dollar stands tall after Fed signals no rush to cut rates

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 09:40am

TOKYO: The US dollar was on the front foot against major peers on Friday after its best single-day performance for three weeks with the Federal Reserve indicating no rush to cut interest rates.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars remained on the defensive after steep slides on Thursday as worries about the economic drag from US President Donald Trump’s aggressive campaign of global trade tariffs dented sentiment.

The dollar index measure against a basket of six counterparts was steady at 103.81 as of 0036 GMT, after climbing 0.36% on Thursday.

The index plumped a five-month low at 103.19 this week following a steady decline from the highest since late 2022 at 110.17 on January 13 as hopes for expansive policies under Trump gave way to anxiety that the global trade war he started could trigger a US recession.

Fed policymakers held rates steady on Wednesday and signaled two quarter-point cuts for later this year, the same median forecast as three months ago.

“We’re not going to be in any hurry to move,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, underscoring the challenge policymakers face in navigating Trump’s erratic tariffs, and the potential impact on the domestic economy.

A new round of reciprocal levies is expected on April 2.

Dollar wobbles as Fed soothes market nerves with rate cut projection

“We see some signs of a potential turn in the USD … with price now pushing into the range highs of this recent consolidation phase,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone “As we head into the April 2 Trump reciprocal tariff announcement, there is an increased risk that market players trim back on USD shorts and look to run a more neutral position.”

The euro, which has by far the heaviest weighting in the dollar index, was little changed at $1.0854 after dropping 0.45% on Thursday.

“It seems the market has lost some confidence to bid EUR/USD into 1.1000, and the spot rate seems to be carving out a 1.0950 to 1.0800 range,” Weston said. Sterling eased 0.06% to $1.2961.

The dollar added 0.07% to 148.88 yen, and was steady against its Canadian counterpart at C$1.4321.

The Antipodean currencies, which are not part of the dollar index, suffered larger losses on Thursday.

The New Zealand dollar tumbled more than 1%, but found its feet at $0.05766 in the latest session.

The currency lost ground despite data on Thursday showing the economy crawled out of recession last quarter.

The Aussie was relatively stable at $0.6303 following a 0.86% slump.

Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index China yuan

Comments

200 characters

US dollar stands tall after Fed signals no rush to cut rates

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories