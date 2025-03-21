AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

Rs20,000 could be imposed for filing unnecessary pleas: LHC CJ

Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Thursday expressed displeasure over filing petitions without relevant documents and remarked that a fine of Rs 20,000 could be imposed for filing unnecessary petitions.

The CJ sustained an office objection on a petition filed by PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari seeking details of expenses for Green Lane project for motorcycles in the city.

The CJ observed that the petition was filed without approaching the relevant forum and without the necessary documents. She remarked that filing incomplete petitions wastes the court’s time.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that obtaining public information was fundamental right of every citizen.

“If accessing information is a right, then the required documents should also be furnished,” the CJ addressed the counsel and upheld the objection of the registrar office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court LHC CJ Aalia Neelum filing unnecessary petitions Green Lane project for motorcycles

