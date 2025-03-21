AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

NHMP still do not record precise coordinates of road crashes

Tahir Amin Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) still do not record the precise coordinates of road crashes [as well as most of the other Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC)].

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in a report, “CAREC road crash investigation manual”, stated that the NHMP in Pakistan collects a number of variables on road crashes, including information related to the crash environment, the vehicles, and the persons involved.

The NHMP currently collects 31 variables related to road crashes. Most of them are coherent with the minimum set of variables recommended at the international level. Despite this, the NHMP still does not record the precise coordinates of road crashes (as well as most of the other CAREC countries).

The report recommended that standard definitions should be used for each variable at the national level and, to the extent possible, regional level to allow comparison between data collected by different agencies and between different countries, and to facilitate analysis. Their use is recommended in all CAREC countries. Crash-related variables include basic information about the crash, including the location, general dynamics, environmental conditions, and whether the crash resulted in injury or death.

This manual aims to improve procedures for collecting, investigating, and analysing crash data in the CAREC countries. It is intended for use by agencies in charge of collecting road crash data, such as police departments, the health sector, as well as all national government and non-government stakeholders who utilise these data.

The guidance provided in this manual aims to enhance these agencies’ data collection systems and support informed decision-making to improve road safety, and offers strategic recommendations based on globally recognised best practices. The manual focuses mainly on crashes with fatal and serious injuries (FSI), as they undermine the economic and social development of a country. According to estimates from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, they cost between three per cent and five per cent of countries’ gross domestic product.

Stressing the need for clear accident reporting and the maintenance of road safety databases, it shows how reliable data can support road safety education and advertising campaigns, strengthen traffic enforcement, and reduce crash casualties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ADB NHMP CAREC road accidents road crashes road safety education

Comments

200 characters

NHMP still do not record precise coordinates of road crashes

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories