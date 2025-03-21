Women’s inheritance rights: FSC landmark verdict welcomed

ISLAMABAD: Civil society, rights organizations, and women nationwide have welcomed the Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) landmark verdict affirming women’s inheritance rights, calling it a historic step toward gender equality and justice.

The court’s ruling declared that any tradition or custom depriving women of their rightful inheritance has no legal standing, reinforcing the Quranic mandate of financial equality and inclusion.

The verdict is transformative as women in Pakistan have faced widespread denial of their inheritance rights, often justified by entrenched customs and patriarchal norms. Financial experts argue that this systemic injustice has contributed significantly to the economic marginalization of women, limiting their financial independence and empowerment.

“Pakistan has a complex relationship with gender equality, marked by systemic biases in inheritance practices,” said Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO, Mobilink Bank, whose organization has long campaigned for women’s rightful share in inheritance for financial justice. “Patriarchal traditions and harmful practices like dowry, levirate, cousin, and Quran marriages often strip women of their rightful share of family property. Women practically become invisible when it comes to the distribution of inheritance, and that is where we add value by restoring power into their hands and offering long-term financial liberation,” he added.

Mobilink Bank’s ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign aimed to elevate longstanding issues surrounding women’s inheritance rights into public consciousness, generating meaningful discussion and awareness to rally social support for their eradication. The campaign received a positive response from all quarters, including international accolades such as the GSMA Glomo Award 2025 in Barcelona.

Sara Kayani, Head of Marketing at Mobilink Bank and the driving force behind the campaign, said, “I feel privileged that the national dialogue we initiated through the ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign is now making history. A 14-year-old legal battle over a father’s estate, left behind for five sons, five daughters, and a widow, reached a groundbreaking verdict.” Kayani expressed hope that the FSC’s historic verdict would be implemented in letter and spirit, vowing to continue her efforts to ensure Pakistani women achieve financial independence through their rightful share in inheritance.

She also highlighted Mobilink Bank’s ongoing efforts, stating, “We have conducted awareness sessions for over 3,000 lawyers, including members of the Islamabad Bar Association, who have adopted tools like Mobilink Bank’s inheritance calculator to improve efficiency in assessing their clients’ assets and inheritance.”

The ruling sparked a national conversation about the need to challenge harmful traditions such as dowry, levirate marriages, and cousin marriages, which have often been used to disinherit women.

Rights activists and citizens took to social media to welcome the verdict. Lawyer Maisa Aman praised the FSC for declaring practices like ‘Chadar’ and ‘Parchi’ customs that often disinherit women, illegal and un-Islamic. Journalist Hasnaat Malik noted that the FSC’s decision aligns with the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah, which explicitly grant women their inheritance rights.

While the FSC’s ruling is a significant achievement, activists emphasize that sustained efforts are needed to ensure its implementation, particularly in rural and conservative areas where resistance to change remains strong.

