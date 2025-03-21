AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

Fresh military offensive not discussed in PCNS moot: Talal

Fazal Sher Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that the recently held Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) did not discuss any fresh military offensive against terrorism as it focused on implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) and continuing the ongoing Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to combat the menace of terrorism.

The statement from the state minister comes a day after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stirred controversy by stating that he would not allow any military operation in the province, saying a military operation is no solution to the problem.

Speaking at a press conference, the newly-appointed state minister said that the statement by the chief minister is intended to create confusion among masses, as PCNS made no decision with regard to launching any fresh military operation against the terrorists.

He said that the chief minister’s remarks about the PCNS meeting have caused some misunderstanding, suggesting as if the committee made a decision to launch a new offensive, which is not true.

He noted that all political parties unanimously agreed on the meeting’s declaration, adding the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting, supported the declaration, and vowed to implement it.

“There was no discussion on launching a new operation, and no such operation is going to take place. The declaration clearly states that the National Action Plan and Operation Azm-e-Istahkam will continue and will be strictly implemented,” he added.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which skipped the PCNS meeting, he emphasised that “we will not wait for anyone’s input as we will continue fighting this war; and we will win this war.”

’The voices coming from Khyber raise questions on their patriotism, which is reflected in the silence from Imran Khan, who is yet to condemn the Bannu mosque attack,“ Chaudhry said, adding that it had already been decided that everyone had to fulfill his national duty, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should play its role to root out terrorism.

He argued that if terrorism persists in the country and if the government or any institution hesitates to respond, they are not standing by the people of this country.

“If Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister can’t take a bold stand against the terrorists, he should not – at least – be sympathetic towards them,” he lamented.

Chaudhry also criticised Imran Khan’s delayed condemnation of the Jaffar Express attack, saying that in his statement, he blamed the failure of intelligence agencies and security forces. He explained that intelligence agencies provide information, but the departments in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not so capable of acting on it.

He pointed out that 80 percent of Balochistan is a “B-area”, where the presence of levies is only 45 percent. It is not the military’s job to secure roads; they are only called in when other security forces are unable to manage the situation, he said.

Chaudhry also accused Gandapur that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had instructed some officers not to take action against terrorists, as ANP and PPP vanished due to fighting with them; therefore, we do not destroy our party.

“Country witnesses around nine terrorist incidents daily, with three security personnel martyred and seven others injured every day. Additionally, two civilians are killed daily, and four others are injured,” he said.

He said that during the current year, from January 1 to March 16, 1,141 casualties have occurred, out of which, 1,127 took place in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over 95 percent of terrorist attacks occurred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said. Tell me, if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan do not fight, how will terrorism end? he asked.

He alleged that the “patron-in-chief” of terrorism is PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, as he neither condemned the proscribed BLA nor the TTP. He also ruled out any negotiations with the armed groups who have taken up arms against the state. Peace talks are only possible with those who are unarmed, not those who wield weapons, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

terrorism National Action Plan PCNS military operation war against terrorism Talal Chaudhry Parliamentary Committee on National Security State Minister for Interior

