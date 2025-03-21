Mustafa Amir murder case: Father of prime suspect held, weapon, drugs recovered

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has arrested Kamran Qureshi, the father of Armaghan, prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by the AVCC in the Khayaban-e-Momin Gizri area.

According to the AVCC, Kamran Qureshi was found in possession of 200 grams of narcotics, a pistol, a magazine, and bullets.

A case has also been registered against him, whereas further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Kamran Qureshi, was thrown out of the courtroom after a heated argument with his son during the hearing of the Mustafa Amir murder case at the Anti-Terrorism Court.

As per details, the quarrel began when Armaghan’s lawyer, Advocate Abid Zaman Khan, denied representing Armaghan at the Anti-Terrorism Court, saying he has no understanding with Kamran Qureshi. Armaghan himself stated that he had no relationship with his father, saying, “I don’t want to meet my father; I won’t talk to him.”

The situation escalated, with Kamran Qureshi creating disturbance in the court asking his son to leave him if he doesn’t consider him his father.

When the situation went out of control, the court ordered to remove him from the premises with Police officers escorting him out of the courtroom.

The court extended Armaghan’s physical remand until March 24 in both the Mustafa Amir murder case and the journalist firing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court also summoned a progress report on the next hearing date.

Prior to this, Karachi ATC included Armaghan’s confessional statement, to the prosecution file.

Armaghan in his confessional statement, revealed that he had been living alone in a rented bungalow in Defence for two years, operating a call center with 30 to 40 male and female staff members.

He disclosed that customs authorities arrested him at the airport in 2019 for attempting to smuggle weed from Canada.

The suspect admitted to facing multiple cases in Karachi’s Gizri, Clifton, Darakhshan, and Boat Basin police stations. He claimed his monthly income was in the millions but shut down his business after some friends interfered.

It is to be noted here that the Mustafa Amir murder case took a new turn with the police’s investigation expanded the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe funds related to the accused and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ASF) to investigate Armaghan’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Mustafa Amir case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on prime suspect, Armaghan.