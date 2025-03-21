AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Sindh’s agricultural sector: CM invites Australian investors

APP Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, who called on him here at the CM House on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the CM invited Australian investors to explore opportunities in Sindh’s agricultural sector, emphasising the provincial government’s commitment to agricultural development and technological advancement. High Commissioner Hawkins highlighted Australia’s collaboration with Mehran University on research related to crops that can withstand extreme weather conditions.

The chief minister said that his government has a successful public-private partnerships model. He said that Shahrah-e-Bhutto had been constructed in Karachi, and by the end of this year, it would be opened for traffic completely. He disclosed his plan to connect it [Shahrah-e-Bhutto] with the port, which would provide direct access from the port to the motorway, thereby easing traffic congestion.

Discussing Karachi’s potential as a main investment hub, Murad Shah encouraged foreign investors to consider the opportunities available in the city. The High Commissioner Hawkins, reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to collaborating with Sindh in the health sector.

The two leaders also discussed projects focused on maternal and child health-care, as well as initiatives to enhance immunisation efforts in the province. This meeting marked another step toward strengthening cooperation between Sindh and Australia across various sectors.

