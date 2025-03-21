AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

CM for evolving monitoring system through dedicated portal to address civic issues

APP Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting, reiterated his commitment to addressing Karachi’s challenges through efficient governance, rigorous monitoring, and enhanced coordination between the city administration and local government departments.

The discussion focused on critical issues such as drainage, illegal encroachments, road-cutting, sanitation, security, and traffic management. Several significant decisions were made to improve the city’s infrastructure and services.

CM Shah noted that road-cutting in three districts of the city has created difficulties for residents, especially since many of these roads were newly constructed. He was informed that local towns had issued road-cutting permissions within their areas.

As a result, the CM decided that road-cutting permissions would now be granted exclusively by the Mayor and Commissioner of Karachi. He instructed the Local Government department to issue an Executive Order to ensure that no KMC or Town officer could independently approve road cutting. He also directed the Chief Secretary to streamline road-cutting operations to minimize disruptions.

During the discussion, Murad Shah pointed out various minor issues, such as overflowing gutters, sanitation problems, debris on main roads, and other factors disrupting traffic flow and harming the administration’s reputation. He directed Commissioner Karachi to enhance the monitoring of civic issues.

“Assistant Commissioners will conduct citywide inspections to address drainage overflows, sanitation problems, and illegal parking,” he stated. He also announced the development of a dedicated Karachi Issues Portal at CM House, where Assistant and Deputy Commissioners must upload reports on drainage, encroachments, and cleanliness.

With Eid approaching, the CM emphasised that people would begin visiting markets for shopping. He instructed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to enhance police patrolling for improved security and to make special arrangements to facilitate citizens during Eid shopping. He also directed the KMC and Traffic Police to improve street lighting, traffic management, and security in key commercial areas.

CM Murad Shah tasked the Mayor Karachi with beautifying four major markets and their surroundings, ensuring the provision of seating areas in the city by the end of the financial year. “Next year, we can beautify more markets and public places to make them invite visitors,” he said.

Additionally, it was noted that the ongoing water pipeline installation in Lyari was still in progress. The CM directed the Local Government Minister to expedite completion and provide him with updates. “If there are any issues, resolve them through the P&D department,” he instructed.

The CM issued clear instructions for removing soft encroachments after Eid to ensure that public spaces remain accessible.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mahdi, Chief PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Chairman of P&D Najam Shah, and Secretary of Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah attended the meeting held at CM House.

security challenges drainage CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Karachi governance illegal encroachments traffic management Karachi infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

CM for evolving monitoring system through dedicated portal to address civic issues

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories