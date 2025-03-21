India grants initial approval for $6bn defence purchases

NEW DELHI: India’s defence acquisition council gave initial approval on Thursday for the purchase of arms and equipment worth more than 540 billion rupees ($6.26 billion) to enhance the capabilities of its armed forces, the defence ministry said.

The approval includes the purchase of more powerful engines for Russian-origin T-90 battle tanks operated by the Indian Army, additional anti-submarine torpedoes for the Indian Navy, and airborne early warning and control aircraft systems for the Indian Air Force.

The defence body also approved guidelines for making the process of arms acquisition “faster, more effective and efficient”.