Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production has extended full support to the Pak-Suzuki company for establishing, exploring and promoting biogas as a source of energy in the country.

During a meeting with the representatives of Pak-Suzuki motors, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan has expressed full support for the establishment of the biogas plant and assured the government of Pakistan’s full cooperation. The biogas plant is set to provide economic opportunities for local farmers while also playing a key role in environmental conservation.

Khan emphasised that biogas is an excellent alternative energy source to meet Pakistan’s energy needs, which will not only solve the fuel crisis but also contribute to reducing carbon emissions.

Minister, Pak Suzuki CEO discuss expanding industrial, trade ties

Pakistan has vast biogas potential with an estimated annual production at 8.8–17.2B m³ from animal dung and residues. With 170 million livestock, it could produce ~16.3M m³ daily. Biomass adds 12,615M m³/yr, with 4761–5554 MW power potential.

Currently, 5357 plants make 20,454 m³/day but 15M plants are possible. Moreover, the country annually can produce 21 million tons of bio-fertilizer which could not only boost farming but also bring down the cost of production significantly.

He highlighted that the prime minister’s “Uraan Vision” stresses the importance of a clean environment, and Pakistan has set a target to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Haroon Akhtar Khan pointed out that Pakistan’s total imports have reached 54 billion dollars, with 16.91 billion dollars spent solely on petroleum. The establishment of the biogas plant will help reduce oil imports and assist in meeting the country’s energy requirements.

Under this project, biogas will be produced from cow dung in Pakistan, providing fuel for vehicles and industries. This initiative could bring revolutionary changes to Pakistan’s energy sector while providing additional income opportunities for local farmers.

Haroon Akhtar Khan has directed the prompt implementation of the project and announced that the government will design a policy for biogas for industrial use to ensure its effective utilisation and promotion.

