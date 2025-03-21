Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values, ranging between US$0.30 to US$0.62 per kg, on the import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe.

The directorate has issued valuation ruling number 1982 of 2025 on Thursday.

According to the ruling, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under Section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act. 1969.

In this regard, meeting was held but no relevant stakeholder appeared in the meeting Ninety (90) days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinized.

To determine the transaction value of goods, the valuation methods, provided in Section 25 of the Customs Act. 1969 were applied in sequential order. The transaction value method as provided in sub-section (l) of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, was found inapplicable as declared values did not correspond to market prices.

Similarly, the data of identical and similar goods as per sections 25(5) & (6) ibid provided references of demonstrable evidence of qualities and quantities of the same commercial level.

As a result, after adjusting the amounts of profits, the C&F value was determined under Section 25(5) & 25(6) of Customs Act, directorate added.

