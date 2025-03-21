Internet services suspended in Quetta

QUETTA: The 3G and 4G services were suspended in Quetta on Thursday.
According to details, the internet service was suspended in line with the security concerns in Quetta. The consumers were facing hardships due to an internet outage in the city.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 20
|
280.28
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 20
|
280.08
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 20
|
148.40
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 20
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 20
|
1.30
|
Euro to USD / Mar 20
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 19
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 19
|
5,675.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 19
|
37,751.88
|
Nasdaq / Mar 19
|
17,750.79
|
Dow Jones / Mar 19
|
41,964.63
|
India Sensex / Mar 20
|
76,000.05
|
Hang Seng / Mar 20
|
24,240.81
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 20
|
8,732.14
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 20
|
23,288.35
|
France CAC40 / Mar 20
|
8,163.28
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 19
|
17,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 19
|
272,076
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 20
|
67.58
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 20
|
3,046.67
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 20
|
66.70
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 21
|
255.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 21
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Mar 20
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
9.29
▲ 0.94 (11.26%)
|
Sally Textile / Mar 20
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
10
▲ 1 (11.11%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Mar 20
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
10.20
▲ 1 (10.87%)
|
Universal Ins. / Mar 20
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
10.80
▲ 1 (10.2%)
|
Crescent Textile / Mar 20
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited(CRTM)
|
14.72
▲ 1.34 (10.01%)
|
Gammon Pak / Mar 20
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
27.50
▲ 2.5 (10%)
|
Bela Auto / Mar 20
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
151.70
▲ 13.79 (10%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Mar 20
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
444.15
▲ 40.38 (10%)
|
Mughal Energy / Mar 20
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
22
▲ 2 (10%)
|
Thatta Cement / Mar 20
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
227.63
▲ 20.69 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Mar 20
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
8.29
▼ -1 (-10.76%)
|
Int. Knit. / Mar 20
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
19.57
▼ -2.17 (-9.98%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Mar 20
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
32.75
▼ -3.63 (-9.98%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Mar 20
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
46.20
▼ -5.07 (-9.89%)
|
Asim Textile / Mar 20
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
14.10
▼ -1.53 (-9.79%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Mar 20
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
126.50
▼ -13.55 (-9.68%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Mar 20
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.61
▼ -0.92 (-9.65%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Mar 20
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
21.99
▼ -2.04 (-8.49%)
|
IGI Life Ins / Mar 20
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
17
▼ -1.52 (-8.21%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Mar 20
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
24.50
▼ -2.07 (-7.79%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Mar 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
162,359,740
▲ 0.68
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Mar 20
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
52,151,863
▼ -0.33
|
Pak Refinery / Mar 20
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
44,734,751
▲ 2.55
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 20
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
44,523,419
▼ -0.52
|
Pak Elektron / Mar 20
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
36,133,139
▲ 0.06
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
30,884,952
▲ 0.02
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 20
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
29,042,128
▼ -0.12
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Mar 20
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
28,324,854
▼ -2.01
|
Sui South Gas / Mar 20
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
24,434,119
▲ 0.97
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Mar 20
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
19,841,434
▲ 1.08
