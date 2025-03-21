Uzbek envoy for speeding up process of industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek Ambassador in Pakistan Alisher Tkhakayev has stressed the need for speeding up the process of bilateral industrial cooperation as agreed during Prime Minister (PM) Shebaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan.

In a follow up meeting with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Haroon Akhtar Khan, here on Thursday, Ambassador Tkhakayev, to discuss enhancing industrial cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, also inquired about the progress made by the Ministry of Industries.

Khan emphasised that the relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is deeply rooted in shared religion, history, and culture. He mentioned that for centuries, the people of both countries have contributed to each other’s intellectual and cultural development.

Khan emphasised that both countries are focused on increasing bilateral trade, with a target to raise trade volume to $ 2 billion, as outlined by the prime minister.

“We are committed to strengthening public-level relations and brotherly

ties with Uzbekistan,“ he concluded.

Uzbek ambassador talking to the SAPM said that his country was keen to enhance bilateral cooperation in all the fields with Pakistan, especially industrial, communication, transportation, especially railway linkage, for which, both countries have had signed an agreement in July 2023 for the “Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway project”.

“Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan’s independence,” remarked Khan, highlighting the historical bond between the two nations.

The discussion also covered various areas of potential collaboration, with both sides agreeing to explore joint ventures in diverse sectors, including automobiles, industry, surgical equipment, mining, and public-level relations.

Khan noted that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are committed to advancing trade, investment cooperation, and fostering stronger ties between their citizens.

