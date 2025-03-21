PSX holiday

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited will remain closed on Friday, March 28th 2025, on account of Juma-tul-Wida.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited will remain closed on Friday, March 28th 2025, on account of Juma-tul-Wida.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 20
|
280.28
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 20
|
280.08
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 20
|
148.40
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 20
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 20
|
1.30
|
Euro to USD / Mar 20
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 19
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 19
|
5,675.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 19
|
37,751.88
|
Nasdaq / Mar 19
|
17,750.79
|
Dow Jones / Mar 19
|
41,964.63
|
India Sensex / Mar 20
|
76,000.05
|
Hang Seng / Mar 20
|
24,240.81
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 20
|
8,732.14
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 20
|
23,288.35
|
France CAC40 / Mar 20
|
8,163.28
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 19
|
17,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 19
|
272,076
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 20
|
67.58
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 20
|
3,046.67
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 20
|
66.70
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 21
|
255.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 21
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Mar 20
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
9.29
▲ 0.94 (11.26%)
|
Sally Textile / Mar 20
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
10
▲ 1 (11.11%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Mar 20
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
10.20
▲ 1 (10.87%)
|
Universal Ins. / Mar 20
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
10.80
▲ 1 (10.2%)
|
Crescent Textile / Mar 20
The Crescent Textile Mills Limited(CRTM)
|
14.72
▲ 1.34 (10.01%)
|
Gammon Pak / Mar 20
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
27.50
▲ 2.5 (10%)
|
Bela Auto / Mar 20
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
151.70
▲ 13.79 (10%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Mar 20
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
444.15
▲ 40.38 (10%)
|
Mughal Energy / Mar 20
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
22
▲ 2 (10%)
|
Thatta Cement / Mar 20
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
227.63
▲ 20.69 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Mar 20
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
8.29
▼ -1 (-10.76%)
|
Int. Knit. / Mar 20
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
19.57
▼ -2.17 (-9.98%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Mar 20
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
32.75
▼ -3.63 (-9.98%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Mar 20
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
46.20
▼ -5.07 (-9.89%)
|
Asim Textile / Mar 20
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
14.10
▼ -1.53 (-9.79%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Mar 20
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
126.50
▼ -13.55 (-9.68%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Mar 20
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.61
▼ -0.92 (-9.65%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Mar 20
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
21.99
▼ -2.04 (-8.49%)
|
IGI Life Ins / Mar 20
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
17
▼ -1.52 (-8.21%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Mar 20
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
24.50
▼ -2.07 (-7.79%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Mar 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
162,359,740
▲ 0.68
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Mar 20
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
52,151,863
▼ -0.33
|
Pak Refinery / Mar 20
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
44,734,751
▲ 2.55
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 20
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
44,523,419
▼ -0.52
|
Pak Elektron / Mar 20
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
36,133,139
▲ 0.06
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
30,884,952
▲ 0.02
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 20
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
29,042,128
▼ -0.12
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Mar 20
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
28,324,854
▼ -2.01
|
Sui South Gas / Mar 20
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
24,434,119
▲ 0.97
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Mar 20
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
19,841,434
▲ 1.08
