PTI leader demands PM resign, renews call for fresh elections

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resign, and that new elections should be held, as the current government has failed to deliver.

This, he stated while talking to media outside Parliament House, accompanied by other party leaders including Zartaj Gul and Latif Khosa, here on Thursday.

He expressed his concerns over the government’s approach, emphasising the lack of seriousness in the ongoing parliamentary session.

Qaiser pointed out that while an army of ministers had been recruited, none were present to attend the session.

He criticised the government’s actions, stating, whatever this government of Form 47 is doing, and whatever legislation it has made, should be for the good of the people. Instead, these people are using the assembly for their own extravagances.

Qaiser also questioned the effectiveness of the national security meeting, stating, “they called a national security meeting, but what was the result? We offered to join, but we were denied access to our leader,” he added.

He highlighted the ongoing harassment and detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers, adding, that hundreds of their workers were in jails, and more cases were being made against them.

On the situation in Balochistan, Qaiser remarked that the law and order situation is tied to the Afghan policy. “We have the tradition of jirgas and can bring friendly countries together,” he added.

Qaiser said that despite the government’s actions against PTI, the party was still willing to sit and engage in discussions. He accused the government of destroying national unity, stating the government was bent on destroying national unity. The president, Nawaz Sharif, and the interior minister must be present in the national security meeting, he added.

Zartaj Gul criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N), saying they were using the Parliament as a rubber stamp, and argued that for three years, fascism had been imposed on PTI. Latif Khosa criticised the government’s lack of clarity, mentioning that even the Law Minister was unaware of the laws being passed. He added that the opposition was planning to hold an All Parties’ Conference (APC) to highlight the real situation.

