AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

‘A new plan should be prepared to eradicate terrorism’

Recorder Report Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 08:14am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that terrorism has become a significant problem for the integrity of the country.

He said that a new plan should be made to deal with terrorists, and immediate implementation should be ensured.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that consideration should be given to taking advantage of drone technology to defeat terrorism.

He said that the public and the business community appreciate the army’s sacrifices against terrorists and support them unconditionally.

He said that terrorism has been going on in the country for a long time, in which the security forces and the public have suffered heavy losses in terms of lives and property.

The Jafar Express tragedy and dozens of terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP have made the intentions of terrorists clear. Terrorists have become very active with the full support of some countries, he said.

He noted that the nation should be wary of politicians and intellectuals who provide political cover to terrorists.

Terrorists are playing havoc with the country, and the nation gets news of a new tragedy every day, which is affecting the morale of the people.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that many countries are involved in the organized conspiracy against Pakistan.

Now, the time for soft talk and diplomacy has passed, and the nation should fully support the army so that this organized conspiracy against the country’s sovereignty can be uprooted with full force.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that patriotic political parties are on the same page as the government and the army, while some political miscreants are putting obstacles in the way, which should be dealt with strictly.

Political miscreants are busy strengthening the country’s enemies, ignoring the fragility of the situation, which is condemnable.

There is credible evidence of the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist incidents. Still, the anarchist group demands that they be given Pakistani citizenship, which is regrettable.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the police have been put on high alert and need better resources.

A curfew must be imposed in all the troubled areas and operations carried out.

At such a critical time, the enemies of the country are continuously martyring religious scholars, which is part of an evil conspiracy to weaken the country.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that the people and the business community are proud of the governments and the army’s capabilities and sacrifices and are confident that the army will solve the country’s problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

terrorism security forces Mian Zahid Hussain security situation

Comments

200 characters

‘A new plan should be prepared to eradicate terrorism’

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories