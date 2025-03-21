‘A new plan should be prepared to eradicate terrorism’

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that terrorism has become a significant problem for the integrity of the country.

He said that a new plan should be made to deal with terrorists, and immediate implementation should be ensured.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that consideration should be given to taking advantage of drone technology to defeat terrorism.

He said that the public and the business community appreciate the army’s sacrifices against terrorists and support them unconditionally.

He said that terrorism has been going on in the country for a long time, in which the security forces and the public have suffered heavy losses in terms of lives and property.

The Jafar Express tragedy and dozens of terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP have made the intentions of terrorists clear. Terrorists have become very active with the full support of some countries, he said.

He noted that the nation should be wary of politicians and intellectuals who provide political cover to terrorists.

Terrorists are playing havoc with the country, and the nation gets news of a new tragedy every day, which is affecting the morale of the people.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that many countries are involved in the organized conspiracy against Pakistan.

Now, the time for soft talk and diplomacy has passed, and the nation should fully support the army so that this organized conspiracy against the country’s sovereignty can be uprooted with full force.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that patriotic political parties are on the same page as the government and the army, while some political miscreants are putting obstacles in the way, which should be dealt with strictly.

Political miscreants are busy strengthening the country’s enemies, ignoring the fragility of the situation, which is condemnable.

There is credible evidence of the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist incidents. Still, the anarchist group demands that they be given Pakistani citizenship, which is regrettable.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the police have been put on high alert and need better resources.

A curfew must be imposed in all the troubled areas and operations carried out.

At such a critical time, the enemies of the country are continuously martyring religious scholars, which is part of an evil conspiracy to weaken the country.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that the people and the business community are proud of the governments and the army’s capabilities and sacrifices and are confident that the army will solve the country’s problems.

